Jayson Tatum Provides Update On Jordan Brand Signature Shoe
By Jason Hall
December 10, 2021
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum revealed his Jordan Brand signature shoe is "on the way," though said he couldn't reveal "exactly when," during an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast with fellow Jordan Brand athletes and former NBA stars Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles for the Players' Tribune.
The 23-year-old provided details about the ongoing creative process ahead of the scheduled launch of the shoe line.
"Anything that is involving, like, my brand or something, you know, I want to endorse or put out, you know, I want to put my all into it," Tatum said. "I love storytelling. I love having ideas and seeing them come to life. I'm in a layup line and somebody from the other team like, 'Yo, like, let me get them. Like, send me a pair.' That is a hell of a feeling.
"Just know, like the talks that I've had with the team and trying to figure out what shoes I want to see and seeing them come to life and then seeing people react to them, there is no better feeling than that."
Everyone dreams of having their own signature shoe, few get to realize that dream! Young Tat will get know that feeling soon!! Me and @21Blackking already on the special list!! Y’all gon cop them @jaytatum0 joints whenever they drop right?! @PlayersTribune #Knuckleheads ✊🏾😎✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/DGpbIeNcdF— Quentin Richardson (@QRich) December 8, 2021
Tatum, a two-time all-star and recent Olympic Gold medalist, has emerged as the Celtics' franchise player since being selected third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at Duke University.
The St. Louis native is currently averaging 25.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists during his fifth NBA season.