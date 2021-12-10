Joe Jonas Rode His Bike Through New York City To Get To Jingle Ball
By Emily Lee
December 11, 2021
On Friday (December 10), iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City. The star-studded line-up included unmissable acts like Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, Lil Nas X, and the Jonas Brothers.
While you might imagine the biggest names in music would arrive at the iconic Jingle Ball show in a glamorous way, Joe Jonas revealed the real way pop stars travel to their gigs—on bikes. The JoBros frontman took to Instagram Story to show off his ride through Manhattan, alongside longtime friend and collaborator Greg Garbo, to make it to Madison Square Garden on time for his performance.
In the video, Joe can be seen riding his rented Citi Bike as the Jonas Brothers holiday song 'Like It's Christmas' plays in the background. Later that night, he joined his brothers and bandmates, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, on stage to perform that very same song. It's unclear what mode of transportation Nick and Kevin took to Jingle Ball.
📽: Joe Jonas biking on the way to the #iHeartJingleBall2021 show! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/1TWaNSubZo— Jonas Brothers Updates 🌟 (@JonasBrosBros) December 11, 2021
Nick, Joe, and Kevin first released 'Like It's Christmas' back in 2019. Fans of the Jonas Brothers' extensive catalog will recall that this isn't the first Christmas song they've ever released. In 2007, their Christmas track 'Girl Of My Dream' appeared on the Disney Channel Holiday album. While they didn't bring back 'Girl Of My Dreams' for their Jingle Ball set this year, we can always keep our fingers crossed for next time.
Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.