Joe Jonas Rode His Bike Through New York City To Get To Jingle Ball

On Friday (December 10), iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City. The star-studded line-up included unmissable acts like Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, Lil Nas X, and the Jonas Brothers.

While you might imagine the biggest names in music would arrive at the iconic Jingle Ball show in a glamorous way, Joe Jonas revealed the real way pop stars travel to their gigs—on bikes. The JoBros frontman took to Instagram Story to show off his ride through Manhattan, alongside longtime friend and collaborator Greg Garbo, to make it to Madison Square Garden on time for his performance.

In the video, Joe can be seen riding his rented Citi Bike as the Jonas Brothers holiday song 'Like It's Christmas' plays in the background. Later that night, he joined his brothers and bandmates, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, on stage to perform that very same song. It's unclear what mode of transportation Nick and Kevin took to Jingle Ball.