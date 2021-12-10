Lady Gaga Ventures Into VR With Beat Saber Music Pack

Prepare yourselves, Little Monsters. You can now experience Lady Gaga's hits like never before.

On Thursday (December 9), it was announced at 2021 The Game Awards that a 10-track music pack with songs by the pop superstar would be available via Beat Saber for the Quest and Rift virtual-reality platforms. The gaming platform allows players to slash the beats of music in a futurist world. For Gaga’s installment, users step into a new "cyberpunk" environment inspired by the aesthetics of her latest album, Chromatica.

"Lady Gaga is known for sitting at the cutting-edge of culture, so virtual reality was a natural fit," David Nieman, Vice President of Marketing, Interscope Records, said in a statement. "We're thrilled for fans to be able to experience her music and aesthetic in a truly immersive way and can’t wait to see the reception from the Beat Saber community."

Among the Gaga hits featured in the pack include "Alejandro," "Bad Romance," "Born This Way," "Poker Face," "Rain On Me with Ariana Grande, "The Edge of Glory" and more.

Beat Saber's Lady Gaga Music Pack is available for download for $12.99 on the Quest and Rift Platforms.