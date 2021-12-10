Lil Nas X 'Sleighed' iHeartRadio Jingle Ball With Electric Performance

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One is back for another year of unforgettable performances—and a ton of holiday cheer, too. Lil Nas X was just one of many talented performers who took the stage on Friday (December 10) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. To the surprise of no one, the 'Montero' singer absolutely sleighed (see what we did there?!).

Following a glowing introduction from Chloe Bailey and Girls5eva stars Busy Phillips and Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lil Nas X arrived to close out the star-studded show. For the grand finale, the 22-year-old superstar performed all of his biggest hits. From the song that made him a household name, 'Old Town Road,' to the title track of his debut album, his Jingle Ball setlist was truly epic.

Nas kicked things off with 'Industry Baby,' which unsurprisingly, got the crowd up on their feet. He followed up with 'Old Town Road,' 'That's What I Want' and 'Scoop.'

For his final two songs, Nas busted out 'Lost in the Citadel' and, of course, 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name). As he performed, streamers exploded out over the crowd to the delight of his fans.