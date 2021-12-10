Lil Nas X 'Sleighed' iHeartRadio Jingle Ball With Electric Performance

By Emily Lee

December 11, 2021

Photo: Dana Pacifico for iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One is back for another year of unforgettable performances—and a ton of holiday cheer, too. Lil Nas X was just one of many talented performers who took the stage on Friday (December 10) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. To the surprise of no one, the 'Montero' singer absolutely sleighed (see what we did there?!).

Following a glowing introduction from Chloe Bailey and Girls5eva stars Busy Phillips and Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lil Nas X arrived to close out the star-studded show. For the grand finale, the 22-year-old superstar performed all of his biggest hits. From the song that made him a household name, 'Old Town Road,' to the title track of his debut album, his Jingle Ball setlist was truly epic.

Nas kicked things off with 'Industry Baby,' which unsurprisingly, got the crowd up on their feet. He followed up with 'Old Town Road,' 'That's What I Want' and 'Scoop.'

For his final two songs, Nas busted out 'Lost in the Citadel' and, of course, 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name). As he performed, streamers exploded out over the crowd to the delight of his fans.

Not only did Nas steal the show with his performance, but his monochromatic silver ensemble may also just be the best of the night. He rocked a silver crop top with a matching pleated mini skirt. He paired the look with a cropped puffer jacket and silver boots. His dancers also donned the same look.

Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.

