Man Accused Of Paying Postal Workers To Steal Credit Cards From The Mail

By Bill Galluccio

December 10, 2021

USPS Prepares For Mail-In Ballots Ahead Of November's Election
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in New York indicted ten people accused of running a $750,000 identity theft ring that involved stealing credit cards from people's mail.

Prosecutors said that the alleged ringleader, 37-year-old Michael Richards, recruited postal workers from Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Burke, Virginia, and asked them to steal credit cards from the mail instead of delivering them.

The postal workers were identified as Bruce BienvenuCurquan HighsmithKenneth Freeman, and Kennisha Murrell.

They were all paid different amounts of money based on how much Richards could make from the stolen credit cards. Officials said that 38-year-old Shamar Haughton acted as a courier between the Richards and the mail carriers.

Once Richards obtained the stolen credit cards, he worked with Justin Forgenie, who allegedly provided the personal information needed to activate and use the cards.

Richards then gave the cards to Tatiana Smith, who used them to make purchases at multiple stores, including Hermes, Bloomingdale's, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Best Buy, and Macy's. She was instructed to buy items that could be easily resold or returned for store credit, which was then sold for cash.

Two others, Suzana Mikhaylova and Daniel Mikhylova, were charged for allegedly processing fictitious charges at a jewelry store they owned.

"This holiday season, we know that identity thieves will be targeting not just our inboxes, but our mailboxes," said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. "So, we're putting scammers on notice: the Manhattan D.A.'s Office has the expertise, resources, and partnerships in cybercrime and identity theft to find you and hold you accountable. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the NYPD to stamp out fraud and protect the integrity of a service relied upon by millions of New Yorkers."

The defendants have all been charged with the following crimes:

  • Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a class C felony, three counts
  • Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony, twelve counts
  • Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, eight counts
  • Petit Larceny, A misdemeanor, one count
  • Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count
  • Identity Theft in the First Degree, a class D felony, thirteen counts
  • Identity Theft in the Second Degree, a class E felony, nine counts
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, twenty-two counts
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices