NCAA Announces New Fake Slide Rule After ACC Championship

The NCAA is now enforcing new rules against fake quarterback slides after Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett's controversial touchdown run in the ACC Championship Game last Saturday (December 4).

A memo from NCAA national coordinator of officials Steve Shaw obtained by ESPN states that NCAA football officials should interpret a fake slide as a player surrendering, as college football rules a player down on the ground even without contact being made.

"Any time a ball carrier begins, simulates, or fakes a feet-first slide, the ball should be declared dead by the on field officials at that point," the memo states. "The intent of the rule is player safety, and the objective is to give a ball carrier an option to end the play by sliding feet first and to avoid contact. To allow the ball carrier to fake a slide would compromise the defense that is being instructed to let up when the ball carrier slides feet first."