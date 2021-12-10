Saweetie Brings Icy Season To iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
By Emily Lee
December 11, 2021
It's finally here—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 10). The holiday spirit was in full swing thanks to a star-studded line-up, including acts like Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, and more.
One of the highlights of the festive evening, of course, was Saweetie's debut Jingle Ball performance. For her first-ever appearance at the iconic holiday show, Saweetie played all of her biggest hits. For fans in the audience, it's safe to say Christmas definitely came early this year.
The 28-year-old rapper kicked things off with 'Tap In' before jumping into 'My Type' and 'Icy Chain.' She got the crowd dancing with her final three songs: 'Dipped In Ice,' 'Icy Girl' and her megahit 'Best Friend.' Needless to say, Sweetie definitely brought icy season to Jingle Ball this year.
Icy season has arrived 🥶 but @saweetie brought the 🔥 to #iHeartJingleBall2021 Watch NOW on @thecw app or https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM pic.twitter.com/yG0xgdqyLz— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 11, 2021
Not only was Saweetie's performance on point, but so was her look. She rocked long red hair that cascaded down her back, a black, diamonded-studded ensemble with fishnet stockings and a matching fur coat.
Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.