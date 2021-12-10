Saweetie Brings Icy Season To iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

It's finally here—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 10). The holiday spirit was in full swing thanks to a star-studded line-up, including acts like Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, and more.

One of the highlights of the festive evening, of course, was Saweetie's debut Jingle Ball performance. For her first-ever appearance at the iconic holiday show, Saweetie played all of her biggest hits. For fans in the audience, it's safe to say Christmas definitely came early this year.

The 28-year-old rapper kicked things off with 'Tap In' before jumping into 'My Type' and 'Icy Chain.' She got the crowd dancing with her final three songs: 'Dipped In Ice,' 'Icy Girl' and her megahit 'Best Friend.' Needless to say, Sweetie definitely brought icy season to Jingle Ball this year.