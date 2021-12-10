Tai Verdes Was More Than 'A.O.K.' For His iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Debut
By Emily Lee
December 11, 2021
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 10) with a little help from Tai Verdes. The rising star made his Jingle Ball debut with a performance that left the entire arena smiling, dancing, and singing along to every last word.
Tai's arrival on the Jingle Ball stage is a culmination of a roller coaster ride of success since he dropped his debut single 'Stuck In the Middle' back in 2020 amid the pandemic. The song ended up going viral on TikTok and launching the 26-year-old's music career.
To kick things off, Tai sang 'Let's Go To Hell' before jumping right into 'Stuck in the Middle' and 'Drugs.' He didn't slow down after that, either, quickly transitioning to 'Feeling This Bad' and 'Sheesh.' He saved 'A.O.K.' for his big finale.
Is the roof on fire or is it just this incredible @taiverdes performance?! 🔥😎— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 11, 2021
Don't miss him on the #iHeartJingleBall2021 stage NOW on @TheCW app or https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM! pic.twitter.com/OKwLHyljQy
Ahead of his performance, Tai shared the moment he found out he'd be playing the iconic Madison Square Garden for Jingle Ball with his fans. In a candid Instagram Story video, Tai got asked to perform at the "big Jingle Ball show." With a big smile on his face, the 26-year-old artist enthusiastically responded "of course," adding "that's amazing." Tai then took to Twitter to tell his fans the happy news, too, writing: "playing Madison Square Garden tonight!"
Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8 pm ET/PT.