Tai Verdes Was More Than 'A.O.K.' For His iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Debut

By Emily Lee

December 11, 2021

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 10) with a little help from Tai Verdes. The rising star made his Jingle Ball debut with a performance that left the entire arena smiling, dancing, and singing along to every last word.

Tai's arrival on the Jingle Ball stage is a culmination of a roller coaster ride of success since he dropped his debut single 'Stuck In the Middle' back in 2020 amid the pandemic. The song ended up going viral on TikTok and launching the 26-year-old's music career.

To kick things off, Tai sang 'Let's Go To Hell' before jumping right into 'Stuck in the Middle' and 'Drugs.' He didn't slow down after that, either, quickly transitioning to 'Feeling This Bad' and 'Sheesh.' He saved 'A.O.K.' for his big finale.

Ahead of his performance, Tai shared the moment he found out he'd be playing the iconic Madison Square Garden for Jingle Ball with his fans. In a candid Instagram Story video, Tai got asked to perform at the "big Jingle Ball show." With a big smile on his face, the 26-year-old artist enthusiastically responded "of course," adding "that's amazing." Tai then took to Twitter to tell his fans the happy news, too, writing: "playing Madison Square Garden tonight!"

Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8 pm ET/PT.

Tai Verdes
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices