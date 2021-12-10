Tai Verdes Was More Than 'A.O.K.' For His iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Debut

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 10) with a little help from Tai Verdes. The rising star made his Jingle Ball debut with a performance that left the entire arena smiling, dancing, and singing along to every last word.

Tai's arrival on the Jingle Ball stage is a culmination of a roller coaster ride of success since he dropped his debut single 'Stuck In the Middle' back in 2020 amid the pandemic. The song ended up going viral on TikTok and launching the 26-year-old's music career.

To kick things off, Tai sang 'Let's Go To Hell' before jumping right into 'Stuck in the Middle' and 'Drugs.' He didn't slow down after that, either, quickly transitioning to 'Feeling This Bad' and 'Sheesh.' He saved 'A.O.K.' for his big finale.