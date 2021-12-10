Tate McRae Gives A Galactical Performance At The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Jingle Ball, the season's biggest annual music event, also included performances by some of the year's biggest artists including Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers. Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.