Tennessee Man Dressed As Ninja Arrested After Trying To Break Into Car

By Sarah Tate

December 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Police in Middle Tennessee arrested a man dressed as a ninja after he reportedly tried to break into a car this week.

Authorities responded to reports of a man attempting to break into a stranger's work vehicle on Bass Street in Goodlettsville Thursday (December 9) night, WKRN reports. When they arrived to the area of the attempted break-in, they saw man, dressed all in black, at a nearby church on Church Street.

Officers apprehended the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Christopher Brimm, who was found wearing all black, including gloves and a balaclava face covering, and had a headlamp flashlight around his neck. He also had a knife in his pocket and a duffle bag filled with two knives, a machete, and other tools that could be used to break into a vehicle.

According to the news outlet, Brimm told officers he was homeless and would enter homes he thought were empty so he could "explore them." Brimm was arrested and charged with attempted burglary. The victim reportedly helped police identify Brimm as the suspect.

This isn't the first time a man dressed as a ninja was arrested. Earlier this year, a "sword-wielding man dressed as a ninja" was taking into custody after allegedly attacking special operations soldiers in the Mojave desert.

