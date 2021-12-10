Tennessee Police Find Stash Of Meth Hidden Inside Box Of Frozen Lasagna
By Sarah Tate
December 10, 2021
Two people have been arrested after East Tennessee police discovered a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside an unlikely place: a box of frozen lasagna.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has received several calls alerting them to alleged drug trafficking in the Bethlehem community. While investigating the claims, they apprehended two suspects on Tuesday (December 7) after discovering more than 200 grams of meth, most of which was found at a residence on Bethlehem Road, WATE reports. A large bag of the illegal substance was found hidden inside a large box of frozen lasagna, while various drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the property.
During the course of the investigation, authorities found that one of the suspects was wanted for especially aggravated robbery. One suspect was arrested for a felony meth crime while the other was taken into custody on the violent felony warrant.
DRUG RAID RESULTS IN LARGE METH BUST/ ARREST OF ROBBERY SUSPECT The Monroe County Sheriffs Office Narcotics division...Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones took to Facebook on Wednesday to inform the community of the arrests and share a photo of the suspects' unique hiding place. He also shared his gratitude to everyone who called about the reported drug trafficking.
"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office wants to thank the Bethlehem community for being aware of problems in their community and for their patience with this investigation," the post reads, in part.
Jones confirmed that, as of Wednesday morning, both suspects are being held at the Monroe County Jail.