Tennessee Police Find Stash Of Meth Hidden Inside Box Of Frozen Lasagna

Two people have been arrested after East Tennessee police discovered a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside an unlikely place: a box of frozen lasagna.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has received several calls alerting them to alleged drug trafficking in the Bethlehem community. While investigating the claims, they apprehended two suspects on Tuesday (December 7) after discovering more than 200 grams of meth, most of which was found at a residence on Bethlehem Road, WATE reports. A large bag of the illegal substance was found hidden inside a large box of frozen lasagna, while various drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the property.

During the course of the investigation, authorities found that one of the suspects was wanted for especially aggravated robbery. One suspect was arrested for a felony meth crime while the other was taken into custody on the violent felony warrant.