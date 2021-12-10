Tennessee Police Find Stash Of Meth Hidden Inside Box Of Frozen Lasagna

By Sarah Tate

December 10, 2021

Photo: Sheriff Tommy Jones/Monroe County TN Sheriff's Office

Two people have been arrested after East Tennessee police discovered a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside an unlikely place: a box of frozen lasagna.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has received several calls alerting them to alleged drug trafficking in the Bethlehem community. While investigating the claims, they apprehended two suspects on Tuesday (December 7) after discovering more than 200 grams of meth, most of which was found at a residence on Bethlehem Road, WATE reports. A large bag of the illegal substance was found hidden inside a large box of frozen lasagna, while various drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the property.

During the course of the investigation, authorities found that one of the suspects was wanted for especially aggravated robbery. One suspect was arrested for a felony meth crime while the other was taken into custody on the violent felony warrant.

DRUG RAID RESULTS IN LARGE METH BUST/ ARREST OF ROBBERY SUSPECT The Monroe County Sheriffs Office Narcotics division...

Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones took to Facebook on Wednesday to inform the community of the arrests and share a photo of the suspects' unique hiding place. He also shared his gratitude to everyone who called about the reported drug trafficking.

"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office wants to thank the Bethlehem community for being aware of problems in their community and for their patience with this investigation," the post reads, in part.

Jones confirmed that, as of Wednesday morning, both suspects are being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices