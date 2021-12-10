This Is Arizona's Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal

By Ginny Reese

December 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

"Once-in-a-lifetime" meals are hard to come by. It's not every day that you find a restaurant so good that it's worth traveling for.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best "once-in-a-lifetime" meal. The website states, "We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

According to the website, the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in Arizona comes from Café Monarch in Scottsdale.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"Cafe Monarch is located in Old Town Scottsdale and has been listed as one of the top 25 best restaurants in America. The multi-course menu is ever-changing and highlights local cuisines and the season, but could feature roasted cauliflower soup, coffee-crusted venison, and an optional $500 caviar tasting. One reviewer said, 'We have been fortunate to have dined here twice. It is perfection from all facets; food; atmosphere, attention to detail, and amazing service. This establishment equals the finest European Michelin restaurants we have visited.'"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best once-in-a-lifetime meal.

