This Is Utah's Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal

"Once-in-a-lifetime" meals are hard to come by. It's not every day that you find a restaurant so good that it's worth traveling for.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best "once-in-a-lifetime" meal. The website states, "We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

According to the website, the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in Utah comes from Franck's Restaurant in Holladay.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"Franck's Restaurant whips up French-American food in an unpretentious setting. The high-end menu features dishes like Beets a l' Orange with goat cheese, Tamari-Glazed Korbuta Pork Loin, and Chocolate Hazelnut Pie with bourbon gelato. "This chef is incredible. The service is second to none. Our favorite place for sure," said one diner."

