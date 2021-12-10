Tim McGraw Is Hitting The Road: See All His Tour Dates
By Emily Lee
December 10, 2021
Tim McGraw is hitting the road!
On Friday (December 10), the country music superstar announced he's going on tour next year. The McGraw Tour 2022 will kick off in Arkansas in April and see McGraw hit up major music venues across the country and beyond for the next three months. His grand finale will take place at the end of July in Canada.
While it's exciting enough to see McGraw live in concert, he's making his live shows even more special for fans by having Russell Dickerson join him as the supporting act. He will have Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis on the road with him, as well.
Here are all of Tim McGraw's McGraw Tour 2022 Dates:
Feb. 19 — San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo
March 6 — Arlington, Texas @ The American Rodeo
March 12 — Norca, Calif. @ Boots In the Park
April 7 — Augusta, Ga. @ XPR Augusta
April 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
April 30 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
May 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater
May 7 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheater
May 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
May 14 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
May 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
May 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
May 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
May 26 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
May 27 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 28 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 2 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
June 3 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 4 — Mansfiled, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 18 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival
June 24 — North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days
June 25 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam
July 31 — Camrose, Alb. Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree
Tickets go on sale to the public next Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 am local time. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets on McGraw's website ahead of the sale date.