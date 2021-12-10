Tim McGraw Is Hitting The Road: See All His Tour Dates

Tim McGraw is hitting the road!

On Friday (December 10), the country music superstar announced he's going on tour next year. The McGraw Tour 2022 will kick off in Arkansas in April and see McGraw hit up major music venues across the country and beyond for the next three months. His grand finale will take place at the end of July in Canada.

While it's exciting enough to see McGraw live in concert, he's making his live shows even more special for fans by having Russell Dickerson join him as the supporting act. He will have Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis on the road with him, as well.