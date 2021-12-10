Tim McGraw Is Hitting The Road: See All His Tour Dates

By Emily Lee

December 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tim McGraw is hitting the road!

On Friday (December 10), the country music superstar announced he's going on tour next year. The McGraw Tour 2022 will kick off in Arkansas in April and see McGraw hit up major music venues across the country and beyond for the next three months. His grand finale will take place at the end of July in Canada.

While it's exciting enough to see McGraw live in concert, he's making his live shows even more special for fans by having Russell Dickerson join him as the supporting act. He will have Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis on the road with him, as well.

Here are all of Tim McGraw's McGraw Tour 2022 Dates:

Feb. 19 — San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo

March 6 — Arlington, Texas @ The American Rodeo

March 12 — Norca, Calif. @ Boots In the Park

April 7 — Augusta, Ga. @ XPR Augusta

April 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

April 30 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

May 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

May 7 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheater

May 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

May 14 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 26 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 27 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 28 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 2 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

June 3 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 4 — Mansfiled, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 18 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival

June 24 — North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days

June 25 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam

July 31 — Camrose, Alb. Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree

Tickets go on sale to the public next Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 am local time. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets on McGraw's website ahead of the sale date.

