Tony Hawk Shares Another 'Mistaken Identity' Story...But There's A Twist

Tony Hawk, unquestionably the most famous skateboarder ever, has once again shared a situation in which he seemed to go unrecognized and asked if he's himself on his verified social media account on Friday (December 10).

"At coffee shop this morning: Girl behind counter: (not joking) 'has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk?' Me: yes, so much that I sometimes write about it. Her: haha, here’s your coffee Other girl by exit: (leans toward me as I walk out): 'you really do look like him,'" Hawk tweeted.

However, Hawk later shared a screengrab of the Grounded Coffeehouse's Instagram post, which confirmed that the coffee shop employee appeared to be in on the joke.