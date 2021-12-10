Tony Hawk Shares Another 'Mistaken Identity' Story...But There's A Twist

By Jason Hall

December 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tony Hawk, unquestionably the most famous skateboarder ever, has once again shared a situation in which he seemed to go unrecognized and asked if he's himself on his verified social media account on Friday (December 10).

"At coffee shop this morning: Girl behind counter: (not joking) 'has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk?' Me: yes, so much that I sometimes write about it. Her: haha, here’s your coffee Other girl by exit: (leans toward me as I walk out): 'you really do look like him,'" Hawk tweeted.

However, Hawk later shared a screengrab of the Grounded Coffeehouse's Instagram post, which confirmed that the coffee shop employee appeared to be in on the joke.

The Instagram account posted "Ya'll know i'm fan girling over here!" along with a photo censoring the price, tip and total on Hawk's receipt and tagged Hawk in a comment.

"I went star struck as soon as I tried taking the order," the employee posted through the coffeehouse's account. "@TonyHawk I'm not really that spacey lol."

Last year, Hawk shared several tweets detailing run-ins with fans who didn't realize who he was over the years.

On December 31, the 10-time X Games gold medalist and video game franchise namesake shared yet another experience while taking a COVID-19 test with his family on his Twitter account:

"At a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids:
"woman looking over papers: 'okay... Anthony, Keegan and Kadence... Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?'
"Me: Yes.
"Her: 'Are you pulling my leg?'
"Me: No, we are all directly related to him."

Fortunately, Hawk confirmed he and his children had all tested negative for COVID-19.

The 53-year-old has previously shared other stories of fans failing to realize that Tony is a shortened version of his legal name, "Anthony," when checking his identification.

In 2018, Hawk tweeted that a TSA agent checked his ID and exclaimed, "Tony Hawk's my favorite skater," to which he responded, "I'll tell him."

Hawk has also had several instances where he's been recognized as a celebrity, but the other person is unsure why.

Here are some notable stories of fan-run ins he's shared on social media over the years:

