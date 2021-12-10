Watch Jenny McCarthy Borrow Carrie Underwood's Voice On 'The Masked Singer'

Carrie Underwood lent her voice to someone else for a night, and it paid off… The country powerhouse singer applauded the performance: “Way to own it!”

Jenny McCarthy said it was “SO INSANELY FUN” to borrow Underwood’s voice on The Masked Singer, the reality series that faces celebrities against one another in jaw-dropping costumes, competing without revealing their true identities. McCarthy took the mic when fellow panelist Ken Jeong challenged her, alleging “you can’t sing.” McCarthy gasped, and said “just for saying that, I should probably sing.” Grabbing her “bling-y microphone,” McCarthy stood up and showed off her pipes.

“With all due respect, I can see your voice and it’s not yours,” Jeong told her. Naturally, she responded: “My name’s Jenny McCarthy and I’m totally singing this.” Although Robin Thicke believed he recognized the voice as “Christina [Aguilera],” others — particularly, “smart banana” David Foster — were quick to correct that McCarthy had a hand from Underwood. After the show, McCarthy shared videos on Instagram and gushed:

“Were you able to figure out whose voice this was? Here’s a hint. She has the MOST beautiful voice with an epic amount of talent! Love her. If you guessed @carrieunderwood , you got it right! Love you Carrie! Thank you for letting me be you for a minute! Dream come true! …course the smart banana @davidfoster guessed @carrieunderwood correctly! Thanks again Carrie! And I’m happy to loan you my voice anytime you need it. 🤣 ❤️”

Watch McCarthy take the mic here: