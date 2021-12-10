Where You Can Find The Yummiest Ice Cream In Colorado

Ahh, ice cream -- the signature cold treat people can enjoy throughout the year. Not only can it stand alone, but it can be paired with other desserts, like cookies, cake, and pie. You can also enjoy it as a milkshake or eat straight from a cone or cup.

Ice cream isn't just loved for the many ways you can eat it. People are always clamoring over what's the best ice cream flavors, from classic chocolate and vanilla to indulgent choices like red velvet and salted caramel.

Plenty of eateries serve this delicious treat, so what's the best ice cream shop in Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That!, you can grab the tastiest scoops of ice cream at...

Louie's Ice Cream Shoppe!