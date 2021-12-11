Deadly Tornadoes Rip Through Six States, Killing At Least 50 People

An estimated 30 tornadoes were tracked overnight Friday (December 10) across six states, leaving at least 50 people dead.

According to reports, the deadly storms ripped through communities in Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Missouri. So far, authorities have reported most of the deaths in Kentucky, though reports of loss of life have also come out of Illinois and Arkansas.

"We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said during a news conference Saturday morning (December 11), calling the storms "the most severe tornado in Kentucky history."

Kentucky officials said at least four tornadoes hit the state –– one of the twisters stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles. Fifteen counties have reported damage, particularly in the western part of the state.

A candle factory in southwestern Kentucky was reduced to "a pile of rubble." More than 100 people were said to have been in the factory at the time the storm hit, with Beshear estimating "at least a dozen of those individuals" may lose their lives.