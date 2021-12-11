Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign
By Regina Park
December 11, 2021
Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs.
Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign.
Page Six obtained some of the photos of the campaign –– which should be officially released in a few days. In one the shots, the model is wearing a wedding dress and veil.
Another shot shows the 5-foot-nine beauty deck out in a crown, complete with a creamy and not-so-subtly glittered eyeshadow to match the royal ice, showing off Pat McGrath's famed makeup products. Vinetria reportedly has an established relationship with McGrath's brand.
Pat McGrath is a pioneer in the beauty industry, developing coveted formulas and application techniques for runway-ready makeup for years. The British-born beauty entrepreneur even earned an official Damehood from Queen Elizabeth II.
Netflix's Bridgerton comes from the mind of Shonda Rhimes and began shooting its highly-anticipated second season earlier this year. The new season is reportedly coming to the platform sometime in 2022, with the show already renewed for a third and fourth season.
The collaboration is set to drop December 26. Check out the campaign photos by clicking HERE.
Kanye West's new beau Vinetria lands big beauty campaign - Page Six https://t.co/hAdPiGAfsK pic.twitter.com/DJu7IfWPAU— Beautyller™ (@beautyller) December 11, 2021
Page Six first broke the news of the model and Ye dating last month. The two were rumored to have been "hooking up" but took things further after making their first public appearance together on November 6 while attending the Donda Academy debut basketball game in Minneapolis.