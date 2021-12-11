Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign

Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs.

Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign.

Page Six obtained some of the photos of the campaign –– which should be officially released in a few days. In one the shots, the model is wearing a wedding dress and veil.

Another shot shows the 5-foot-nine beauty deck out in a crown, complete with a creamy and not-so-subtly glittered eyeshadow to match the royal ice, showing off Pat McGrath's famed makeup products. Vinetria reportedly has an established relationship with McGrath's brand.

