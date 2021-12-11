Megan Thee Stallion Is Graduation Day-Ready With Customized Twitter Emoji

Megan Thee Stallion is graduating!

The Houston native has been promoting her music and redefining what it means to have strong knees, all while going to class.

"Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy," the "Savage" rapper tweeted Saturday (December 11). Meg added the hashtag #MeganTheeGraduate, which comes with her very own Twitter emoji featuring the rapper decked out in her graduation cap.

The "Body" rapper earned her degree from Texas Southern University –– located in the heart of her beloved hometown and has been open about her plans to make a difference with her academic credentials.

After earning her degree in healthcare administration, Meg has said she wants to open an assisted living facility in Houston.