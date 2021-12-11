Megan Thee Stallion Is Graduation Day-Ready With Customized Twitter Emoji
By Regina Park
December 11, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion is graduating!
The Houston native has been promoting her music and redefining what it means to have strong knees, all while going to class.
"Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy," the "Savage" rapper tweeted Saturday (December 11). Meg added the hashtag #MeganTheeGraduate, which comes with her very own Twitter emoji featuring the rapper decked out in her graduation cap.
The "Body" rapper earned her degree from Texas Southern University –– located in the heart of her beloved hometown and has been open about her plans to make a difference with her academic credentials.
After earning her degree in healthcare administration, Meg has said she wants to open an assisted living facility in Houston.
Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021
🗣Calling all Hotties, the big day is here...— Twitter Music 🎓 (@TwitterMusic) December 10, 2021
It’s #HottieGraduation weekend for @theestallion, and we’re gonna turn up HTX style 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/aK6daVlxNz
Back in September, Meg and Nike announced their partnership and the athletics company is helping the Hottie Head Coach graduate in style.
"HOTTIES ... I'm officially a @Nike Yardrunner, y'all! I'll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!!" she wrote earlier this week, adding some words of encouragement to her fans.
"I want y'all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!"
I’m officially a @Nike YARDRUNNER 😛 2 days until THEE GRADUATION pic.twitter.com/mWIofMdKC7— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 9, 2021
Congratulations to all of the Hottie Graduates out there!