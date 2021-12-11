Megan Thee Stallion Is Graduation Day-Ready With Customized Twitter Emoji

By Regina Park

December 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is graduating!

The Houston native has been promoting her music and redefining what it means to have strong knees, all while going to class.

"Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy," the "Savage" rapper tweeted Saturday (December 11). Meg added the hashtag #MeganTheeGraduate, which comes with her very own Twitter emoji featuring the rapper decked out in her graduation cap.

The "Body" rapper earned her degree from Texas Southern University –– located in the heart of her beloved hometown and has been open about her plans to make a difference with her academic credentials.

After earning her degree in healthcare administration, Meg has said she wants to open an assisted living facility in Houston.

Back in September, Meg and Nike announced their partnership and the athletics company is helping the Hottie Head Coach graduate in style.

"HOTTIES ... I'm officially a @Nike Yardrunner, y'all! I'll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!!" she wrote earlier this week, adding some words of encouragement to her fans.

"I want y'all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!"

Congratulations to all of the Hottie Graduates out there!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices