Anne Rice, 'The Vampire Chronicles' Author, Dead At 80

Author Anne Rice, best known for her series of novels, The Vampire Chronicles, died Saturday (December 11) at the age of 80 due to complications resulting from a stroke, according to her son, Christopher Rice, announced on his verified Twitter account, as well as his mother's verified social media accounts.

"Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke," Christopher Rice tweeted. along with a lengthy statement shared on his mother's account. "She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband, Stan, died."

Anne Rice, a New Orleans native, initially achieved global notoriety for her gothic fiction books, which sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

Rice later converted one of her stories into her first novel, Interview with the Vampire in 1976, while grieving the death of her daughter, Michelle, who served as an inspiration for the child vampire character Claudia.