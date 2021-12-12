Justin and Hailey Bieber are taking their multi-million-dollar love nest to the next level with some major home renovations.

According to TMZ, the Bieber's are looking to complete several projects to their Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together last August for $25.8 million.



Property plans filed in California and obtained by the outlet show the couple are looking to overhaul their kitchen and bathrooms. They're also looking to install a plunge pool –– an aquatic apparatus perfect for relaxing or working out.

Though the costs of the renovations isn't public information, the couple secured prominent contractor Zac Taylor Development to get the job done. And the company is no stranger to working with big names in Hollywood. Before working with the Bieber's, the company did work for Kris Jenner, Adam Levine, and more.

The Bieber's home sits on 2.5 acres of prime Beverly Hills real estate and features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a koi pond, and a tennis court.

During a segment on a recent episode of Hailey's YouTube show, Who's In My Bathroom, Mrs. Bieber revealed she and Justin had recently moved into the home and was already filming from inside one of the bathrooms. Check it out below.