Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Joins Cameo Just In Time For The Holidays

If you've got a diehard Smashing Pumpkins fan on your holiday shopping list, Billy Corgan's got the perfect gift. The singer-songwriter and his partner Chloe Mendel recently joined the personalized greeting site to raise money for PAWS Chicago — a no-kill animal shelter.

"With supply chains in disarray, Santa needed a little help this year getting special gifts to you…" the Cameo description reads. "So he reached out to Billy + Chloé, and they came up with an idea for 100 special fans!"

"For a limited time only, you can surprise someone you love (naughty or nice) with a gift they’ll never forget: A personalized video message from Billy + Chloe," it continues. Every message purchased comes with a mystery prize, including "something special courtesy of Reverend Guitars," and all proceeds will benefit PAWS.

The videos are packaged for personal use and business use, with two acoustic Christmas songs available. Get more info here.

Corgan also recently opened a Reverb shop, where fans can purchase gear that was used to record some of the Pumpkins' most iconic albums and played on tour. See a list of the shop's most coveted items here and check out the Official Billy Corgan Reverb Shop here.