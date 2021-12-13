2021 Celebrity Births: See Which Babies We Welcomed This Year

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell also became parents in 2021 when they welcomed their first baby together. The baby girl, which was born in late March, was named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in honor of some family history. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Irwin wrote on Instagram at the time. "Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."