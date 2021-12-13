2021 Celebrity Births: See Which Babies We Welcomed This Year
By Hayden Brooks
December 14, 2021
We're weeks away from 2022 and that means that it's time to reflect on the year and iHeartRadio is taking a retrospective look at all that happened in these last 12 months on the celebrity front. We certainly cannot talk about pop culture without celebrating all the babies that we welcomed this past year. From Cardi B and Offset's new addition to the family to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second little one and Meghan Trainor and Daryn Sabara's first-time entry to the Parent Club, we've rounded up all the stars that expanded their families in 2021.
Cardi B and Offset
Back in June, Cardi revealed that she and Offset were expanding their family with her second child. While the couple announced the birth of her first son on September 4, they have yet to share the child's name.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Cosmo
In August, Scarlett Johannsson and Colin Jost announced they had their first child together, a baby boy named Cosmo. While the latter's family was supportive of the name, Jost did reveal that his mother was a bit apprehensive about the decision.
K.J. Apa and Clara Berry, Sasha
After announcing that they were expecting in May 2021, KJ Apa and Clara Berry welcomed their new bundle of joy in September 2021. "He is a perfect perfection," Clara captioned an Instagram post at the time. "I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sienna Mozzi
At the top of October, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Ptrincess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby girl at a hospital in London on September 18.
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Axel
After experiencing a summer pregnancy, Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their baby son, Axel. Perrie gave birth to her baby just days after bandmate Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with André Gray.
Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin
Ilana Glazer and husband, David Rooklin, wed in 2017, but the pair took their relationship to the next level by welcoming their first baby together in 2021. After confirming her pregnancy in March, the comedian shared a photo of herself nursing the newborn in July. They have yet to reveal the baby's name.
Halsey and Alec Aydin, Ender Ridley
In addition to dropping their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, this year, Halsey also welcomed their first child, a baby named Ender Ridley, in mid-July, with her partner Alev Aydin. The singer has yet to reveal the baby's gender.
Gal Gadot and Jason Varsano, Daniella
Gal Gadot and Jason Varsano welcomed their third baby, a daughter named Daniella, in June. The Wonder Woman star and Varsano announced the news via Instagram, writing, "My sweet family, I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed Lilibet Diana in Los Angeles, unlike their son, Archie, who was born in London. The newest addition to the family was born in June and has been described as "very chilled," as per Harry.
Emmy Rossum and Sam Email, Samantha
Emmy Rossum and husband Sam Esmail became first-time parents when they welcomed their daughter, Samantha, in May. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," the Shameless star announced via Instagram. The two have been married since 2017.
Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor, Keziah
Fantasia Barrino and husband Kendall Taylor welcomed baby Keziah in May. The couple brought their baby home in June from the NICU, where the newborn spent one month.
Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, Vida Isabelle
Natti Natasha and fiancé Raphy Pina welcomed their daughter, Vida Isabelle, in May in Miami. Born with an Instagram account already created in her honor, the singer introduced the world to her daughter that same month. “Hi, I’m Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez,” a post read. “I was born May 22, 2021, in Miami. I weighed 6.8 lbs. and 20” and I was a natural childbirth. Thanks for the love."
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes, Jason King
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes may have called it quits, but the pair have remained honest and forthright about their responsibilities as parents. The two welcomed a baby boy named Jason King in May.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell also became a mother this year. The supermodel shared the big news with an announcement via Instagram in May. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life," she captioned a shot of her baby's feet.
Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff, Honey James
May appeared to be the month for celebrity births as Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff also welcomed a new addition to their family. Their first baby, a daughter named Honey James, was born mid-month. "Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven't really moved in the past 2 + days, and been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas," Robertson wrote at the time.
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli, George Elizabeth
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli became mothers this year when they welcomed George Elizabeth in April. The two decided to announce their new addition to the family on their first Mother's Day. "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George," the Orange Is The New Black actress captioned a shot of the newborn.
Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, Arthur
Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling welcomed a new chapter in their relationship by welcoming their first child together. Back in May, Jopling broke the news via Instagram Story that the pop star had given birth. "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :)," he captioned a photo. "Extremely grateful. I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. thank you x."
Christina Milian and Matt Pokora, Kenna
Another celebrity that gave birth in the first half of 2021 was Christina Milian. Back in April, the entertainer revealed that she and her husband Matt Pokora welcomed the newest addition to their family, a baby boy named Kenna Pokora. "Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived!” she captioned a photo of her and her baby in the hospital bed. "I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed."
Marie Kondo and Takumi Kawahara
Marie Kondo and her CEO and co-founder KonMari Media Inc. husband Takumi Kawahara announced that they welcomed their third child, a baby boy, in April. "It's a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family," Kondo told her Instagram following. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part — spending this special time with our little guy."
Nick Carter and Lauren Carter, Pearl
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and wife, Lauren Kitt, welcomed baby number three in April. "We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” Carter wrote about their daughter, Pearl, via Twitter at the time. "But as a parent knows all to (sic) very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, Dakota
Former child stars Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child together, a son named Dakota Song Culkin, in April. Song gave birth to their son in Los Angeles and released a short and sweet statement after his arrival: "We're overjoyed."
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Able Phineas
Just three months into 2020, Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson, welcomed their second baby, son Able Phineas. "We are so joyful," the Hamilton star said at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show.
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, Mae James Bair
Hillary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, expanded their family in March by welcoming a baby girl. Sharing an intimate photo of her at-home water birth, Duff introduced the world to Mae James Bair in March.
Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell also became parents in 2021 when they welcomed their first baby together. The baby girl, which was born in late March, was named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in honor of some family history. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Irwin wrote on Instagram at the time. "Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."
Emma Stone and Dave McCary, Louise
Emma Stone stepped up to the role as a mother this year when she and her husband, Dave McCary, welcomed their first child together, a daughter Louise Jean McCary, in mid-March. The name derives from some family origin as the star's middle name is also Jean, a tribute to her grandmother Jean Louise.
Christopher French and Ashley Tisdale, Jupiter Iris
Ashley Tisdale and hubby Christopher French welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Jupiter Iris French, in late March. It's been a long time coming for the couple, who tied the knot in 2014. "I cried I was so happy," the former child star said of the moment in which she learned that she was expecting a baby daughter.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Lucía
While Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to son, Edum in September 2020, she and her husband, Alex Baldwin, also welcomed daughter, Lucía, via surrogate shortly after. The pair announced the news in March. As for their reasoning for back-to-back children, the couple wanted to maintain their privacy. "It's no one's business about a woman's right to choose how and when she expands her family," a source told PEOPLE at the time around Lu's birth.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster,
Katharine McPhee and David Foster expanded their family with their first baby together in February. The pair welcomed a baby boy named Rennie David into their lives.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Gus
Mandy Moore also became a mother in 2021. The actress/singer gave birth to a baby boy in February with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. "Gus is here" she wrote in her announcement post. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T."
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
The Game of Thrones alums became parents when they welcomed a baby boy in February in London. "I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," Harington said during a press stop in August. "Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together."
Meghan Trainor and Daryn Sabara, Riley
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed a new era in their relationship when they became parents in February. After giving birth to a baby boy named Riley, the pop star took to Instagram to reveal that the infant arrived about a week earlier than anticipated. "This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!" she wrote for Riley's announcement post. "We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"
Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett, Baylah
The American Idol alums welcomed their first child at the top of the year. In mid-January, the two welcomed the birth of their baby, a daughter named Baylah May Foehner. "Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl," Barrett captioned a photo on Instagram.