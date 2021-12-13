Being On Set Of Tim McGraw's Show '1883': 'He Sings All The Time'

No matter where he is, Tim McGraw has music running through his veins.

At the global premiere of his Paramount+ series, 1883, the country veteran's castmate, LaMonica Garrett, 46, shared some insight as to what it's like to have McGraw, 54, on set of the Yellowstone prequel. "On set, Tim sings every day," Garrett, told PEOPLE at the event, which took place at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday (December 11). "Every day, like in between takes, he's just, he's humming. He's doing something. He sings all the time."

Garrett went on to explain that McGraw's musicality knows no limits. In fact, he'll sing about anything. "He'll sing, 'the horse is angry today" in a jingle," Garrett explained. "You know, he's a singer and that's what singers do, they sing about their own stuff and everything else."

In case you haven't heard, 1883 show follows the Dutton family as James (McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) head out west. They're joined by Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), who was described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past," who guides the family from their poverty-stricken lives in Texas to a better future in Montana.

1883 will be available to stream on Paramount+ on December 19.