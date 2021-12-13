Billie Eilish opened up about her battle with COVID-19 during a recent interview (via Rolling Stone), confessing she think she "would have died" if she wasn't vaccinated.

The topic came up when the teenager began coughing during the interview. When asked if she had COVID, Eilish assured that she “just tested” and doesn't have it, before adding, “I also had COVID already. Nobody knows that. But f**k that s**t, dude.”

She went on to reveal she's still suffering from side effects. “It was bad,” she said. “I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost. This was in August, a couple months ago.”

The "Happier Than Ever" singer then spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated and pointed out that those closest to her didn't contract COVID because they had been inoculated. “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine,” she said. “I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.”

“When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f**king horrible," she added. “The vaccine is f**king amazing and it also saved Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, it saved my friends from getting it.”

As for the current cough? Eilish divulged that she thinks she got it while pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live over the weekend as host and musical guest, and she even knows who might have gotten her sick.

“Can I tell you a secret?” she whispered. “[SNL producer] Lorne [Michaels] was sick, coughing everywhere. Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing.”

Eilish went on to gush about the night. “Saturday was, like, you know, one of the best days of my life, it was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous,” she said, while also admitting the lead-up was “f**king nuts… I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all.”