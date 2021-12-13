Brother Of Kansas City Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed Murdered

The older brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was murdered in Louisiana on Friday (December 10) night. Authorities said that T'Qarontarion Harrison was allegedly stabbed in the back by a 47-year-old Angela Washington.

Washington has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree homicide.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said that Harrison drove himself to the hospital but crashed into the backside of the building. He was rushed to a facility that was 30 miles away and died while undergoing emergency surgery.

"TQ Harrison died from a single stab wound to his back that punctured his lung," Cropper said, according to KTBS.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the stabbing.

Harrison helped raise Sneed until he was six because both of his parents were in prison. Sneed flew to Lousiana and was not at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when the Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs players said that Sneed was on their minds ahead of the game, which they won in dominant fashion by a score of 48-9.

"We started the game with some L'Jarius energy," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu told reporters after the victory. "We kind of kept it going throughout the game."

"He was on everybody's mind. Before the game, we said we were going to play for him," said cornerback Mike Hughes, who returned a fumble for a touchdown on the opening play of the game.