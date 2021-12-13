Can You Guess The Most Unusual Building In Nebraska?

Every state has landmarks that make it unique. Whether it’s a castle, an opera house, or even a dog-shaped inn on Airbnb, there are tons of architectural structures that stand out.

Fittingly, House Beautiful highlighted the most unusual buildings in every state, so you can “consider this list your reason for an epic cross-country road trip.” The report points out: “Not only are these peculiar buildings cool to look at, but they're also full of fascinating facts. We've rounded up the most interesting historical structures in every single state that you'll have to see to believe.”

So, which one stands out the most in Nebraska? Anyone familiar with the structure shouldn’t be surprised to know that the International Quilt Study Center & Museum is the most unique building in the Cornhusker State. Here’s what House Beautiful says about it:

“The International Quilt Study Center & Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska is home to the largest quilt collection in the world.”

“The International Quilt Museum is home to the world's largest publicly held quilt collection,” the museum states of its history. “With objects from more than 65 countries and dating from the 1600s to today, we aim to collect and exhibit works that represent quilts and quiltmaking traditions from around the world and throughout history.”

See the rest of the most unusual buildings in the U.S. here.