Can You Guess The Weirdest-Looking Building In Ohio?

Every state has landmarks that make it unique. Whether it’s a castle, an opera house, or even a dog-shaped inn on Airbnb, there are tons of architectural structures that stand out.

Fittingly, House Beautiful highlighted the most unusual buildings in every state, so you can “consider this list your reason for an epic cross-country road trip.”

So, which one stands out the most in Ohio? Anyone familiar with the structure shouldn’t be surprised to know that the Longaberger Basket Building is the most unique building in the Buckeye State. Here’s what House Beautiful says about it:

“Known as the "World's Largest Basket," this giant, basket-shaped building was originally built as the HQ for the Longaberger basket company. The quirky building, located in Newark, Ohio, was recently bought for a mere $1.2 million and is currently undergoing restoration.”

Previously, there were plans to turn the basket building into a luxury hotel, complete with 150 rooms, a restaurant and a pool; however, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a change of plans, according to a report from the Newark Advocate in January 2021. At that time, sources told the news outlet that the basket building’s best use would be its original use as office space.

