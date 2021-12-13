Chris Brown Is Expecting His Third Child: Report

By Hayden Brooks

December 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Sounds like Chris Brown is expanding his family.

Word on the street is the R&B entertainer is expecting his third child as his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown, is pregnant and due any day now. Diamond recently confirmed her bun in the oven with a selfie via Instagram Story, but she did not reveal whether Brown is the father. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019. "35 weeks today," she captioned the shot. In another post, the mom-to-be held her baby bump. "Good morning my sweet baby," she wrote, alongside the photo.

No confirmation from Brown about the buzzing rumor, but if it is true, this will mark his third child. While he has a two-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris, he also has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman.

Chris Brown
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices