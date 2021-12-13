Chris Brown Is Expecting His Third Child: Report

Sounds like Chris Brown is expanding his family.

Word on the street is the R&B entertainer is expecting his third child as his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown, is pregnant and due any day now. Diamond recently confirmed her bun in the oven with a selfie via Instagram Story, but she did not reveal whether Brown is the father. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019. "35 weeks today," she captioned the shot. In another post, the mom-to-be held her baby bump. "Good morning my sweet baby," she wrote, alongside the photo.

No confirmation from Brown about the buzzing rumor, but if it is true, this will mark his third child. While he has a two-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris, he also has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman.