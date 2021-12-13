How to Watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on The CW

By Taylor Fields

December 15, 2021

Now that the holidays have officially arrived, there's no better way to deck the halls than with live performances from some of your favorite artists. Several of today's hottest artists recently took over the stage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, and fans will be able to relive it all during a special on The CW on December 15th.

Performing during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this year were Ed Sheeran, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, and more — all of which not only performed some of their biggest hits, but some fan favorite holiday songs too!

Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.

Take a look below at what you can expect to see:

Lil Nas X sleighed his performance of hits, including "What I Want."

iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran spread some Christmas cheer by performing his brand new Elton John holiday collaboration "Merry Christmas."

iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone was a "Sucker" for The Jonas Brothers ... especially their "Who's In Your Head" performance.

Photo: Dana Pacifico for iHeartRadio

Doja Cat performed all of our favorite songs, and had everyone singing along to "Say So."

iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM Jingle Ball 2021 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Saweetie was everyone's "Best Friend" as she brought Icy Season straight to fans.

Photo: Dana Pacifico for iHeartRadio

BTS had everyone dancing through their performance of "Butter."

Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio

AJR closed out their Jingle Ball set with a "Bang."

Photo: Dana Pacifico for iHeartRadio
