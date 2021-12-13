Kentucky Resident Loses Home In Tornado For The 2nd Time

One woman in Bremen, Kentucky had her home destroyed by a tornado. And the sad part is that it's all happened to her before, reported WLKY.

Kay Lynn said, "It's heartbreaking. People were found in fields, and a lot of cattle died."

But the devastation to the town is something that Lynn is sadly too familiar with. Lynn said:

"I was in my shelter, and then it went quiet. My neighbors were inside there with me. When it got quiet, they looked out first and said, 'The house is gone,' and my husband said 'What?'. They said, 'The house is gone.'"

Lynn had experienced it all before. In 1988, she and her husband had another home in the exact same location that was destroyed by a tornado.

Lynn said, "As soon as we could hear the sirens we knew what was going to happen. It was horrible, and we were praying."

Muhlenburg County deputy sheriff Alex Piper said they plan on working every single day to help those in need for the months to come.

"Praise the Lord we are alive, that's all I can say," Lyn said.