Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to obtaining a law degree. On Monday (December 13), the reality-star-turned-law-student shared the happy news that she passed her baby bar exam on the fourth attempt.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" Kardashian began her lengthy post. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

"For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me," she continued. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses)," she added with a winking emoji.

Kim continued to break down her journey to becoming a lawyer, which looks different than if she had attended a traditional law school. "In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate," she explained. "I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kim thanked Van Jones for "talking me into going to law school in the first place," as well as introducing her to Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, two lawyers who have guided Kim throughout her journey.