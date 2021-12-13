Murder-Suicide Suspect Admits To Killing Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook Live

A Maryland man admitted to murdering his ex-girlfriend on Facebook before killing his ex-wife and himself. Rajaee Black, 44, was live-streaming on Facebook outside of an apartment complex in Hanover County when he revealed that he shot his ex-girlfriend.

"Anyway, I just did something crazy," Black said, according to PEOPLE. "I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head. Felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy. I can't go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. Then I'm going to do myself too."

A few seconds later, his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black, 42, opened the door and walked outside.

"Oh, there's my ex-wife right now," he said before pointing the camera at her. "Today's the day," he said as the video cut out.

Authorities said that Black shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang, 41, inside a home in South Baltimore before traveling to the apartment complex in Columbia where his ex-wife lived. They said that the Blacks' two young children were in his car at the time of the second shooting. They did not witness the shooting and have been placed in a "safe environment."

"This is a horrible, tragic scene," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Blacks have been involved in a custody dispute over their two children since 2018. There were several allegations of domestic abuse filed against both Wendy and Rajaee, but they were dropped or dismissed.