Nassar Abuse Victims Reach $380 Million Settlement With USA Gymnastics

By Bill Galluccio

December 13, 2021

Sen. Feinstein Holds News Conf. With Sexual Abuse Survivors Of Dr. Larry Nassar
Photo: Getty Images

The victims of sexual abuse committed by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with the organization and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

"This settlement is the result of the bravery of hundreds of survivors who, despite legal obstacles, long odds, and the best corporate legal talent money can buy, refused to be silent. The power of their story eventually won the day," said attorney John Manly, who represents over 180 abuse victims.

The settlement ends a five-year legal battle between the two organizations and hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse.

"This settlement occurred because of a five-year, bare-knuckled legal fight the USOPC and USA Gymnastics decided to initiate against me and 500-plus sister survivors," attorney Sarah Klein told ESPN. "After thousands of hours of this survivors committee's time, blood, sweat, and tears, today we prevailed."

In addition to the monetary settlement, the two organizations agreed to allocate seats on their board for sexual assault survivors and make changes to prevent sexual abuse from happening in the future.

"No amount of money will ever repair the damage that has been done and what these women have been through," said Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse.

