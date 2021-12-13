Ohio Rescue Teams Save Horse Trapped In Well

It took a village to rescue a horse that fell into a 7-foot-deep hole, but the massive animal made it to safety.

It happened earlier this month, according to the Huron County Humane Society. Huron County Humane Agent Daphne Nelson got a call on December 7, reporting that the 1,200-pound animal had fallen into the well through a 27- by 27-inch hole, Cleveland’s Fox 8 News reports. Nelson recalled to the station: “My initial thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, how did she get down into that hole?’ …In 13 years, no, I’ve never seen a horse in a well — in a cistern — like this.”

The Huron County Humane Society previously explained in a Facebook update:

“Townsend Fire Department was called, and they formulated a plan to get a backhoe to remove the dirt from the side of the well and knock out the cinder blocks to allow the horse to walk out. Townsend Fire Department called in Haynes Construction. The gentlemen from Haynes came out and got right to work. After the dirt was removed, the firemen and the gentlemen from Haynes got to work breaking out the cinder blocks. Once the cinder blocks were removed, the horse came out. She is doing well and had only a few scratches from her ordeal….It takes a village to do a rescue like this, and we had the best one around!!”