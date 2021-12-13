Target Recalls 'Letters to Santa' Mailboxes Due To Laceration Risk

Target announced it is recalling Bullseye's Playground "Letters to Santa" mailboxes because they pose a laceration hazard. The retailer said that the mail slot on the decorative mailboxes can be sharp and cause injuries.

The recall impacts over 175,000 mailboxes with the product numbers 234-17-8556 and 234-20-9275. One product is red with the words "Letters to Santa" written in white, while the other mailbox is white, with the words written in black text. They were sold at Target stores across the country and online from October 2021 through November 2021 for $5. They were also sold as a two-pack for $10.

Target said it has received nine reports about the mail slot being sharp and that seven people have been injured. Of those, three people required medical attention.

Anybody who has purchased the mailboxes can return them to Target for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.