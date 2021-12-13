This Atlanta Building Is The Most Unique One In The Whole State

By Kelly Fisher

December 14, 2021

Atlanta Georgia Skyline
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has landmarks that make it unique. Whether it’s a castle, an opera house, or even a dog-shaped inn on Airbnb, there are tons of architectural structures that stand out.

Fittingly, House Beautiful highlighted the most unusual buildings in every state, so you can “consider this list your reason for an epic cross-country road trip.” The report points out: “Not only are these peculiar buildings cool to look at, but they're also full of fascinating facts. We've rounded up the most interesting historical structures in every single state that you'll have to see to believe.”

So, which one stands out the most in Georgia? Anyone familiar with the structure shouldn’t be surprised to know that the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is the most unique building in the Peach State. Here’s what House Beautiful says about it:

“The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Atlanta, Georgia (a place of Hindu worship) is made up of three types of stone: Turkish limestone, Italian marble, and Indian pink sandstone. But what makes the building so exquisite is that the more than 34,000 individual pieces were all carved by hand in India.”

See the rest of the most unusual buildings in the U.S. here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices