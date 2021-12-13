This Atlanta Building Is The Most Unique One In The Whole State

Every state has landmarks that make it unique. Whether it’s a castle, an opera house, or even a dog-shaped inn on Airbnb, there are tons of architectural structures that stand out.

Fittingly, House Beautiful highlighted the most unusual buildings in every state, so you can “consider this list your reason for an epic cross-country road trip.” The report points out: “Not only are these peculiar buildings cool to look at, but they're also full of fascinating facts. We've rounded up the most interesting historical structures in every single state that you'll have to see to believe.”

So, which one stands out the most in Georgia? Anyone familiar with the structure shouldn’t be surprised to know that the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is the most unique building in the Peach State. Here’s what House Beautiful says about it:

“The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Atlanta, Georgia (a place of Hindu worship) is made up of three types of stone: Turkish limestone, Italian marble, and Indian pink sandstone. But what makes the building so exquisite is that the more than 34,000 individual pieces were all carved by hand in India.”

See the rest of the most unusual buildings in the U.S. here.