12 Children Among 74 Dead In Kentucky Tornado Outbreak

By Bill Galluccio

December 14, 2021

Swath Of Tornadoes Tear Through Midwest
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Kentucky announced the death toll from last weekend's tornado outbreak has risen to 74, including 12 children. The victims range in age from two months to 98 years.

The youngest victim, two-month-old Oaklynn Koon, died from her injuries on Monday (December 13) after her parents took her off life support.

"I don't want to see my child suffer any longer than they have to because of me just trying to hold on to something that's not there," her father, Douglas Koon, told WHAS. "I'm grateful to have at least two months. She was the cutest baby ever and had the biggest smile and most beautiful eyes."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that search crews are working around the clock to try to find any survivors. He said that over 100 people are still unaccounted for and that he expects the death toll to rise in the coming days.

"We're still finding bodies. We have cadaver dogs in places they shouldn't have to be in," Beshear said.

A massive storm system spawned over 50 tornadoes across six states over the weekend. Kentucky reported five tornadoes, including one that traveled on the ground for more than 225 miles.

The tornadoes leveled over 1,000 homes and decimated the city of Mayfield. Officials said that it will take years for the hard-hit areas to recover from the devastation.

"This again is not going to be a week or a month operation, folks. This will go on for years to come. This is a massive event," said Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

