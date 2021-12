Attention Last Minute Shoppers: Here Are All The Holiday Shipping Deadlines

With Christmas right around the corner, there are surely a ton of last-minute shoppers scrambling to make sure they get their shopping done on time. Thanks to BlackFriday.com, we've got all the shipping deadlines for any gifts last-minute shoppers are ordering online this year. Since December 25 falls on a Saturday this year, the dates on the below calendar will help ensure shoppers get their packages delivered by Friday, December 24. For more details, you can always visit each carriers' holiday shipping pages.