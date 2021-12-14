Ben Affleck's Kids Feel He's A 'Success' Because Of A Jennifer Lopez Moment

Ben Affleck’s children look at their father in a different light since his recent viral appearance with Jennifer Lopez by his side.

Speaking with ET in promotion for his film, The Tender Bar, Affleck was asked about becoming a meme, courtesy of his PDA-filled appearance with the pop superstar at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game. "I am a big sports guy, I'm not a big meme guy, I don't follow the memes,” he told ET's Kevin Frazier. “My kids like the memes. My kids think the highest form of success in life is to become a meme, so in that sense, they have to be proud of me despite outward appearances."

Lopez continued his take with Frazier, detailing his thoughts on responding to online memes and chatter. "If I got in the business of commenting on all the memes on the Internet, it would force me to be witty, and I just can’t. I just don’t have that to bring, so I'm just gonna let it speak for itself,” he continued.

While Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, Lopez has a pair of twins, Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.