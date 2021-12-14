Blake Shelton got an early Christmas present from his fellow judge on The Voice. John Legend teamed up with Carrie Underwood to take on Shelton's hit song 'Austin.' Unsurprisingly, Shelton had to the best reaction.

During an episode of Legend’s Trailer Talk, Underwood joined Legend ahead of their performance on The Voice on Monday (December 13). Before getting into 'Austin,' the two musical superstars chatted all about Underwood's Christmas album, as well as her upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

Towards the end of their chat, Legend revealed they had a little surprise for their viewers. “I was thinking it would be cool to do something country and you had a great idea,” Legend said to Underwood before getting into the music.

“I know that this show is all about friendly competition amongst the judges and I feel like because you can sing anything, I would love to hear your voice on something country, so I think we should sing a Blake Shelton song and you should show him how it’s done,” Underwood chimed in.

Not long after posting the video, Shelton popped up in the comments section. “Damn y’all…,” he wrote, appearing almost speechless—as much as anybody can while leaving an Instagram comment.