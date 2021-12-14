Colorado Man Says Having 4 Kids 'Ruined' His Dream Car In Facebook Ad

By Zuri Anderson

December 14, 2021

Automobile For Sale
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado Springs father got brutally honest while putting his "dream" car up for sale, both about its flaws and the people responsible for "ruining it."

Jeremy Kasunick is selling his red 1990 Volkswagon Corrado, a vehicle he bought 21 years ago. While selling your car isn't unusual, what he wrote in a Facebook Marketplace ad was interesting, to say the least:

"It was my dream car. [Four] kids later they ruined my dream of getting it to where I want her," Kasunick wrote, also calling out his spouse. "Small dent in drivers fender. Thanks wife." The good news is that he does have a new fender for the Corrado -- he just never installed it.

The father of four also warned potential buyers that the car has been sitting in storage for several years and may need to get towed away. He even says, "Bring your Holy Water if you want to get her started."

Kasunick says he's selling his precious vehicle for $1,500, and won't "respond to any lower offers. My kids can deal with it when I die."

While the Corrado's downsides were the most eye-catching, there are some perks to the vehicle: "Super charger is good and was rebuilt by BBM. The super charger alone is worth $1500. Clean interior for its age."

You can check out Kasunick's ad here.

