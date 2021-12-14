Flavor Flav Was Nearly Crushed To Death By Falling Boulder

By Hayden Brooks

December 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Flavor Flav had a close call with death.

As per TMZ, the star recently escaped death by only a few feet after a massive boulder struck his car. According to his rep, he was on a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when the rain prompted a boulder to fall down a cliff in La Tuna Canyon, hitting the right side of his vehicle. While the collision caused the rapper to lose control of the vehicle, he was able to safely get the car to the side of the road. Afterward, his team helped him contact AAA.

In an image obtained by the celebrity gossip outlet, viewers can see the damage caused by the impact of the boulder. His rep revealed that had the star been a few feet in another direction, the boulder would have killed him. "God is good," he said in a statement to TMZ, adding that while he "came very close to death," [he] "is super grateful to be alive."

For now, Flav is seemingly fine on the physical front, but is mentally "shaken up." Additionally, another driver who watched the incident take place "began to freak" just before stopping their vehicle to see if Flav was okay.

Flavor Flav
