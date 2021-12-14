Florida Driver Survives 80-Foot Fall Off The Top Of Parking Garage

A Florida driver is lucky to have suffered only minor injuries after their car plunged off the top level of a parking garage. Authorities with the Tavares Police Department said the driver, identified as Jewell Sartin, drove his 2006 Ford Mustang convertible off the top deck, crashing into a retention pond 80 feet below.

The car landed upside and was totaled in the fall. Miraculously, Sartin survived the fall and was able to get out of the crushed vehicle.

"Every part of that car was crushed except for the driver's seat," Lt. Sarah Coursey with the Tavares Police Department told the Daily Commercial.

Sartin fled the scene and was taken into custody by deputies a few blocks away. He was taken to the hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still trying to determine why Sartin drove off the parking garage or if he will face charges.

"We don't know what his intentions were," Coursey said. "It's still under investigation."

Several cars parked on the top deck were also damaged, including a 2015 Ford Explorer that had its rear window busted by metal debris.