Florida Driver Survives 80-Foot Fall Off The Top Of Parking Garage

By Bill Galluccio

December 14, 2021

Photo: Tavares Police Department

A Florida driver is lucky to have suffered only minor injuries after their car plunged off the top level of a parking garage. Authorities with the Tavares Police Department said the driver, identified as Jewell Sartin, drove his 2006 Ford Mustang convertible off the top deck, crashing into a retention pond 80 feet below.

The car landed upside and was totaled in the fall. Miraculously, Sartin survived the fall and was able to get out of the crushed vehicle.

"Every part of that car was crushed except for the driver's seat," Lt. Sarah Coursey with the Tavares Police Department told the Daily Commercial

Sartin fled the scene and was taken into custody by deputies a few blocks away. He was taken to the hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still trying to determine why Sartin drove off the parking garage or if he will face charges.

"We don't know what his intentions were," Coursey said. "It's still under investigation."

Several cars parked on the top deck were also damaged, including a 2015 Ford Explorer that had its rear window busted by metal debris.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices