Here Is Where You Can Get The Best Bagel In Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 14, 2021

The First Bite
Photo: Getty Images

There are plenty of breakfast options to pick and choose from, but there is nothing better than a bagel and your favorite spread to go on top of it.

Although making a bagel at home is easy and convenient, sometimes splurging and going to your favorite bagel spot makes for a great morning.

So, to spice up your morning, we looked at Yelp to find the highest-rated bagel spots in the state.

So, where in Michigan can you find the best bagel?

According to Yelp, it is New York Bagel. New York Bagel has three locations in the Detroit area, Ferndale, West Bloomfield and Southfield.

"As a native New Yorker this is the real deal! It is unpretentious delivering warm bagels every morning. Checks all the boxes for crispy exterior and doughy interior. The sandwiches are generous. It is a great place to start your morning or grab a bite."

Here are the top 10 places in Detroit Yelp users have deemed the best bagel spots around:

  1. New York Bagel
  2. Awake Cafe Detroit
  3. Jersey Bagel Deli and Grill
  4. Detroit Bagel Factory
  5. The Original Bagel Factory
  6. New York Bagel Baking
  7. Brooklyn Bagel And Deli
  8. Eastside Bagel
  9. Cafe 1923
  10. Elaine's Bagels

To find other high-rated bagel shops in Michigan, click here.

