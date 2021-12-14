Here Is Where You Can Get The Best Bagel In Missouri

There are plenty of breakfast options to pick and choose from, but there is nothing better than a bagel and your favorite spread to go on top of it.

A bagel comes in many different flavors, so the options are endless, Eat This, Not That! reminded us just how many variations we can have in a bagel.

"There are few foods more beloved and more debated than bagels. There are traditionalists, who like plain, egg, onion, and everything bagels topped with cream cheese, and there are more adventurous bagel fanatics who like to turn the simple pastry into a sandwich filled with everything from eggs to guacamole."

Making bagels at home is easy and convenient, but going and getting a bagel from the best shop around is a must when you have time.

If you don't know where to get the best bagel in your area, Eat This, Not That! did the searching for you. To find the best bagels each state has to offer, they "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list of our favorite bagel shops in the United States."

So, where can you find the best bagel in Missouri?

Protzel's Delicatessen, located in Clayton.

Here is what the report had to say about Protzel's Delicatessen:

"This old-school deli offers a simple bagel with cream cheese and lox that one reviewer said was 'like going into a deli on 2nd Ave in NYC.' High praise!"

