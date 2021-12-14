Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Cultural Appropriation Allegations
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 14, 2021
Since the beginning of her career, Kim Kardashian has been hit with accusations of partaking in cultural appropriation. Earlier this week, the star finally spoke out about the criticism she faces, allegations of Blackfishing, and being a mom of four Black children in a recent interview with i-D magazine. The KKW CEO told the mag:
"I would never do anything to appropriate any culture. But I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, 'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.' But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants."
The SKIMs creator went on to share:
"But I’ve learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this. Ive definitely learned over time, and I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too, but then there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well."
Kim, who made headlines on Monday after passing the Baby Bar Exam on her third try, also spoke about her law school journey, telling the mag:
"Law school is a long process and it’s a lot of work," she said. "I’m two years into it and I hope that after school is done, I can just focus on… It’s not really going to change the work that I do, but maybe I’ll have free time to help more people. I really just love that I can use my voice and advocate for people that can’t help themselves, and that sometimes don’t know where to turn and are just helpless and hopeless. I hope that I can really help where I can and make a difference."
Kim's interview comes just days after the star filed a notion with the courts, requesting to be legally single amid pending divorce from Kanye West.