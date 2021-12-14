Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Cultural Appropriation Allegations

Kim, who made headlines on Monday after passing the Baby Bar Exam on her third try, also spoke about her law school journey, telling the mag:

"Law school is a long process and it’s a lot of work," she said. "I’m two years into it and I hope that after school is done, I can just focus on… It’s not really going to change the work that I do, but maybe I’ll have free time to help more people. I really just love that I can use my voice and advocate for people that can’t help themselves, and that sometimes don’t know where to turn and are just helpless and hopeless. I hope that I can really help where I can and make a difference."

Kim's interview comes just days after the star filed a notion with the courts, requesting to be legally single amid pending divorce from Kanye West.