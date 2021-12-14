Knicks Legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier, 3 Players In Protocols: Report

The New York Knicks are reportedly dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, having placed three active players and their Hall of Fame former point guard and broadcaster in health and safety protocols.

Newsday's Steve Popper reports MSG Network color commentator Walt 'Clyde' Frazier, 76, and rookie guard Quentin Grimes, 21, were placed in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday (December 14) joining 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin and 2019 first-round pick RJ Barrett.

Popper reports Frazier "will miss a few games" but is expected to return for the Knicks' December 23 game against the Washington Wizards.

Grimes is coming off a career-best 27-point performance during New York's 112-97 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday (December 12).