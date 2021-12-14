Louisiana Woman Refuses To Leave Sheriff's Office Until She Is Arrested

It's not everyday a criminal suspect walks into a police station to turn themselves in for a crime they committed, but one woman in Louisiana took it a step further when she drove to a sheriff's office and refused to leave until she was taken into custody.

On Saturday (December 11), 50-year-old Sharon Whatley, of Eros, arrived at an Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Annex on St. John Street to turn herself over to police, but there was a problem — they had no reason to take her into custody. According to MyArkLaMiss.com, this didn't stop her and she refused to leave until she was arrested.

Officers from the Monroe Police Department repeatedly told Whatley to leave the Annex parking lot and not come back, but she reportedly refused. Officials from the sheriff's office also told her she needed to leave or she would be arrested if she remained on the property. She refused again, telling them she needed to turn herself in. When authorities discovered she had no warrants out for her arrest, and therefore no reason to arrest her, they tried once again, unsuccessfully, to have her leave.

Whatley eventually got her wish and was arrested, charged with one count of Criminal Trespass, and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center. As of Tuesday (December 14), it is unclear why she wanted to turn herself in or why she refused to leave the premises until she was arrested.